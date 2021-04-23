kBird, Richard Glasgow’s authentic Thai restaurant located in a repurposed house at 600 North Tyler Street in Little Rock, announced last month that it was closing temporarily for a restructuring that would “blow up the current business model” and offer an “in-advance, less hectic ordering system and family-style, multiple-dish meals rather than single-order meals as served in the past.”

On Wednesday kBird launched its new dinner concept and announced that it will be moving away from lunch and opening for takeout-only dinner on Wednesday and Thursday nights, with all orders to be picked up between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Offerings can be portioned for up to 24 people, and may be ordered with a meat option or a fish option.

The website notes that items from the former lunch menu will soon be available. For now, “they are quick-cooled, packaged by a fancy vacuum sealing machine and sold exclusively via online store. The bags that contain the food are recyclable and can be reheated by either boiling water or microwave. Please note that rice is sold in separate bags that can also be boiled or microwaved.”

The dinner option that were offered this week: “Dinner A”— Hang Lae Pork which includes “hang lae pork curry with pickled mustard greens, fried papaya salad, wok-charred greens ‘kii mao’ style, pork belly with chili jam and fresh veg, jasmine rice.”

“Dinner B” — Catfish PPK included “fried catfish PPK-style, fried papaya salad, wok-charred greens ‘kii mao’ style, pork belly with chili jam and fresh veg, jasmine rice.”

The dessert option this week was a $5 dollar vegan dish — sold separately: “fresh ataulfo mango, black sticky rice with sweet coconut syrup, salty-sweet coconut cream.”

Check out kBird’s website for ordering options and more information.