Mother’s Day is Sunday, so it’s time to start making reservations, planning your picnic and scrambling for locally-made gift ideas.

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom’s reservations are filling up fast, so call now if you want to dine in. If you want to have a picnic or relax at home, you can order a “RAD Mother’s Day Brunch Box,” which includes a lox appetizer, deviled eggs, half a quiche, Arkansas strawberry pudding and a bottle of champagne. The RAD box is $80 and orders must be in by 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. 501-374-7476.

Advertisement

Reservations are highly recommended for brunch at Brood & Barley, which is normally closed on Sundays, but is serving from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Mother’s Day. 501-400-8967.

Advertisement

Allsopp & Chapple is having a prix fixe four-course Mother’s Day brunch ($69 per person) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Each course has options you can choose from — Course 3, for example, which offers a choice between stuffed airline chicken breasts, two house-made pork belly and lobster eggs Benedict or Alaskan halibut. 501-902-4911.

Advertisement

Boulevard Bread Co. requests that you call for details and reservations for Sunday. 501-663-5951.

Rosie’s Pot & Kettle has several casseroles and desserts available for Mother’s Day. I bought a whole strawberry pie recently, and I will do it again. 501-747-1456.



Reservations are required for brunch at Petit & Keet, which is offering an “elevated buffet-style” brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. The menu has a wide variety of options including prime rib, brioche French toast, Southern fried chicken, low country shrimp and grits with crab meat and tomato broth. Brunch is $45 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. 501-319-7675.



Advertisement

If you’re staying home or need a gift to bring along to brunch, Bang-Up Betty put together a great locally-made gift guide which includes custom Real Housewives of (your city) wine glasses from Lux + Soul.