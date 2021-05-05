Personally, I find cheesecake to be in a dessert class all its own. It’s a tough decadence to classify. It’s rich, sweet, smooth and creamy; it’s a cake but not really. Is it a pie or a tart? I plan on asking Matcha Norwood, owner of Cheesecake on Point, this Saturday at the grand opening of her new brick-and-mortar location at 9809 W. Markham in the shopping center that houses Andy’s Restaurant and Fuller & Sons Hardware.

Cheesecake on Point debuted as a food truck at the Main Street Food Truck Festival in 2019, selling cheesecake on a stick and a variety of flavors of cheesecake cupcakes. Over the past two years, Norwood has been popping up across the area for weekly sets and events in addition to catering and selling wholesale. Some of her cheesecakes are sold at area restaurants, and she supplies Sysco Arkansas with gourmet cheesecakes.

“I am so excited about the opportunities that moving into our own space will open up,” Norwood said about her new location. “We have been so blessed with the support from customers over the past few years. This will allow the Cheesecake on Point brand to grow in directions we never expected.” Cheesecake on Point will still offer catering options and will set up the truck for special events. Wednesdays will feature special pastry-focused items including cinnamon rolls, baked donuts, eclairs, macarons and other rotating offerings.

Operating hours will be 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tue.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 12-4 p.m. Sun. Initially, seating inside will be for up to 12 people. For more information including custom and wholesale orders, email info@cheesecakeonpoint.com.