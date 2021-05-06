The Emerging Leaders, a young professionals group supporting Arkansas’s oldest nonprofit, Centers for Youth and Families, has adapted its annual BrunchFest to BrunchFest Passes. Valid from May 22 through August 31, the passes contain coupons to more than 30 local eateries and can be purchased here. The basic BrunchFest Pass is $45, the Sips Package for $55 includes a commemorative cup, and the VIP Package includes a shirt and gift bag for $75. They can be picked up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Heifer Village. The first 100 pass holders (21+) will be offered a free mimosa. Food trucks will be present and music will be provided by B98.5. If you purchase a pass but cannot attend, they can be mailed to you.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity that allows donors to support The Centers and area restaurants in a safe manner,” said event Co-Chair Bailey Moll in a press release. “Purchasing a pass will help The Centers continue its mission to provide specialized prevention, intervention, and treatment services that promote emotional and social wellness for children and families in Arkansas.”

Advertisement

Participating restaurant pass offerings:

42 Bar & Table: Free appetizer

@TheCorner: 15% off brunch and free cinnamon roll

All Aboard: Free “lil” engineer meal with purchase of adult entree

Allsopp & Chapple: 50% off entree

Bar Louie: Buy one Louie’s Choice breakfast, get one 50% off

Big Orange: Free hummus

Big Whiskey: Buy one entree, get 2nd entrée or appetizer 50% off

Boulevard Bread: Free cup of drip coffee

Buenos Aires: 10% off ticket

Community Bakery: 1 free sugar cookie

Cache: Free dessert with purchase of lunch

Cantina Laredo: Free cup of chili con queso with purchase of two entrees

Cheers in Maumelle: Buy one entrée, get 2nd 50% off

Ciao Baci: Free dessert with purchase of entree

EJ’s: 10% off brunch

Graffiti’s: Free garlic bread with purchase of $50 or more

Hill Station: Buy one entrée, get 2nd entrée or appetizer 50% off

Kemuri: $10 off purchase of $35 or more

La Terraza: 10% off brunch Saturday or Sunday

Lost Forty: Free Hoppin’ John Hummus

Lonestar BBQ & Taco Foodtruck: Free drink with purchase

Magic Bus Foodtruck: Free drink with purchase

Nexus: 10% off Saturday brunch mimosa bucket

Petit & Keet: Purchase 1st appetizer, get 2nd 50% off

Pizza D’Action: 15% off Sunday brunch

Star of India: Purchase two entrees, get a free order of vegetable samosas

Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack: Buy one chicken & waffle entrée, get 2nd 50% off

The Pizzeria: 10% off brunch

The Popcorn Spot: Buy one small bag of popcorn, get mini-bag free

Two Sisters Cafe: Free coffee breakfast purchase

ZaZa: Free gelato scoop “This past year has been challenging on everyone,” said BrunchFest Co-Chair Joyti LaI. “Finding a way to support the mission of The Centers that also helps drive business to our generation restaurant partners was key to making this plan a

success. Together, we have found a way to support both, and I am truly thankful for all the donors, restaurants, volunteers and Centers’ staff who made all of this come together under challenging circumstances.”