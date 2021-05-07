After being shuttered for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Capital Hotel is reopening along with Capital Bar & Grill on Mon. May 17. One Eleven (formerly Ashley’s), the bistro across the lobby from the bar, will not be opening at this time.
In early April, Max Brantley reported that Concord Hospitality Enterprises, a hotel developer, owner and management group, was advertising job openings at the hotel from general manager on down, including executive chef, bartender and other key jobs.
A member of the Arkansas Times staff happened to be walking by yesterday and was invited in and met the new general manager, Terry Bechtold. Bechtold was previously running a hotel in Louisville. We’re awaiting a call back from the hotel’s spokesperson. This is the reopening information from the hotel’s website:
We are excited to announce we are reopening the hotel and the Capital Bar & Grill on Monday, May 17th, 2021. As always, the health and wellness of our guests and associates continues to be our top priority. Respectively, we continue to practice the highest level of COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC, state and local guidelines.
Please contact us at info@capitalhotel.com or (501) 374-7474 if you need to reach us in the interim.
Welcome Back!