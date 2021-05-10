Three Fold Noodles and Dumpling Co., announced in an email today that it will be adding a second brick and mortar location in West Little Rock in the former Panera space located in the Pleasant Ridge Shopping Center at 11525 Cantrell Road.

Three Fold met the challenge of the pandemic shut down last spring by opening a mobile location at 1509 Rebsamen Park Road — a move the restaurant said helped it go from losing money to breaking even.

Three Fold expects renovations to take up six months and plans to be open in late fall or early winter of this year. We will keep you updated on the restaurant’s progress.