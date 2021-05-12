Petit & Keet is celebrating its fourth anniversary on May 18 by bringing back the dishes that made Jacques and Suzanne one of the premier spots for fine dining in Little Rock in the ’70s and ’80s. Petit & Keet’s co-owner, Louis Petit, worked as a head waiter at Jacques and Suzanne before becoming part owner. The “coat and tie” restaurant was opened in 1975 by Swiss husband-wife restaurateurs Jacques and Suzanne Tritten and featured many European staff members (Petit is Belgian), formally attired waiters and two cut-glass chandeliers commissioned and built in Italy. It was located in on the 13th floor of the First National Building (later the First Commercial building, now the Regions Bank building). Jacques and Suzanne won best overall restaurant in the very first edition of the Arkansas Times Readers Poll in 1981. It won the same award in 1982 and 1984-86.

The event was supposed to be a one night affair on Tuesday, May 18, but reservations booked up within 48 hours after the announcement was made, so Petit & Keet is running the menu on Wednesday, May 19 as well. Reservations are required. The regular Petit & Keet menu will not be available on either of these nights.

One or two dishes from the Jacques and Suzanne menu will be run as specials Thursday through Saturday.

For more information or to make reservations, call 501-319-7675. Visit the Petit & Keet’s website here. The featured menu and more information from the restaurant’s release below: