The Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square, located at 401 President Clinton Avenue, has recently launched “What’chu Eatin’ Wednesdays,” where every Wednesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. a different food truck will be parked on Rock Street between the parking deck entrance and Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art. Follow the schedule on Facebook for scheduling updates. (The bookstore moved from its former home in the Cox Building in January.)

Today’s featured food truck is Lili’s, a local startup by a former military family from California offering traditional Mexican dishes. We’re planning on walking down there at lunch and will report back.

Advertisement

Save your receipt and get 10% off used books at the bookstore up to one week after the date of purchase. For more information about events at library square, or if you’re a food truck owner interested in setting up, contact Lily Kauffman at lkauffman@cals.org.

Advertisement

You can sit on the steps that lead to the Gallery and Bookstore while you wait for your order, or better yet, use your receipt from the food truck and get 10% off on a “gently read” book from the bookstore.

We went with the California Burrito with short rib birria meat. The burrito had a nice texture and was grilled on all sides. It was stuffed with french fries, short rib, guacamole and pico de gallo. I’m currently sitting at my desk trying not the eat the second half. It’s a great combination of fresh and greasy flavors.

Advertisement

We also got the cochinita tacos (slow roasted pork cooked in citrus juices and ancho pepper seeds) along with nopales (cactus tacos) served with rice and beans. Lili’s says the cochinita comes from an ancient Mayan recipe. Served on blue corn tortillas and topped with a liberal amount of the green, avocado-heavy sauce and a dash of the very, very hot sauce, it was one of the most distinctive and delicious tacos we’ve had in some time. The nopales was great, too.