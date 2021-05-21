Today’s the last chance to catch Food Truck Friday at Simmons Bank Arena. Jana DeGeorge, director of marketing at Simmons, said that food trucks might return on Fridays this fall, but it all depends on the event schedule. Today’s lineup:
Juicy-J Chicken & Fish
The Boil
Crepe Coop
Shobo’s Kitchen
Kona Ice
Trucks will be located on the VIP lot on the south side of the building adjacent to I-30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are required.
On Saturday, Simmons Bank Arena is hosting a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic for ages 12-plus conducted by UAMS from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks are required for everyone present at the clinic. Individuals receiving shots will be able to enter to win tickets to Magic Springs, Arkansas Travelers games, the Foreigner concert on August 8 and a family four pack to see Banda MS at Simmons Bank Arena on September 17.
Walk-ins are welcome but to minimize wait time, you can make an appointment by calling (501) 526-2211 or sign up here.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccinations, but those attending the clinic should bring valid IDs and insurance cards if they have them. UAMS will administer one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the clinic, which is the only vaccine approved for use in children as young as 12.
All Arkansans age 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. A parent or guardian should come to the vaccine appointment with patients under age 18 or complete and sign the guardian information on the registration form.