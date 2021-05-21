Today’s the last chance to catch Food Truck Friday at Simmons Bank Arena. Jana DeGeorge, director of marketing at Simmons, said that food trucks might return on Fridays this fall, but it all depends on the event schedule. Today’s lineup:

Juicy-J Chicken & Fish

The Boil

Crepe Coop

Shobo’s Kitchen

Kona Ice

Trucks will be located on the VIP lot on the south side of the building adjacent to I-30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are required.

On Saturday, Simmons Bank Arena is hosting a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic for ages 12-plus conducted by UAMS from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks are required for everyone present at the clinic. Individuals receiving shots will be able to enter to win tickets to Magic Springs, Arkansas Travelers games, the Foreigner concert on August 8 and a family four pack to see Banda MS at Simmons Bank Arena on September 17.

