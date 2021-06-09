Tickets are sold out for the Historic Arkansas Museum’s second dinner in the 2021 “History is Served: Arkansas Foodways Dinner Series” from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 17. This year’s dinner series celebrates iconic foods of Arkansas, with the upcoming dinner highlighting tomatoes.

This is the fourth year of the dinner series. The first meal of 2021 featured strawberries with a menu prepared by Trio’s owner Capi Peck.

Scott Rains of Table 28, located in the Burgundy Hotel at 1501 Merrill Drive, will be curating the second dinner. Guests will pick up dinners curbside from 4-6 p.m. at Table 28. Participants are invited to join a special Zoom program that explores the tomato’s place in Arkansas history and culture.

Corn will be the featured iconic Arkansas food for the third dinner in August. On October 21, Jonathan Arrington and Jack Sundell of The Root Cafe will highlight the apple. To buy tickets and get information about where to pick up meals, sign up for Historic Arkansas Museum’s newsletter.

The dinner series is a program of HAM’s Arkansas Foodways Initiative, which was created by the museum’s Foundation Board. Building on the museum’s past foodways efforts, the initiative supports programming related to Arkansas’s food heritage and dovetails with Division of Arkansas Heritage’s emphasis on Arkansas’s food heritage as seen in the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.