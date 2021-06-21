Starting July 2, Prestonrose Farm and Brewing Company, a certified organic farm and small batch brewery located in Paris, Arkansas (Logan County), will be the exclusive draft beer provider for Mockingbird Bar & Tacos located at 1220 S. Main St.

The Root Cafe’s sister restaurant, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos will carry 12 lines of Prestonrose products including a pale ale and a porter, rotating seasonal beer taps, a non-alcoholic Prestonrose Ginger Ale and “Roots” Beer on draft. Four additional taps will include Black Apple’s gluten-free apple cider, Teaberry’s locally brewed kombucha and a nitro cold brew coffee from Fidel & Co.

In a press release, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos owner Jack Sundell said, “We look forward to working with Prestonrose well into the future! Prestonrose’s use of local and seasonal ingredients in their beers is the perfect match for Mockingbird’s farm-to-taco menu. We’ve been a big fan of theirs for years, and we’re thrilled to be able to share their amazing craft brews with Central Arkansas beer lovers.”

