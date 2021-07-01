Presuming the weather cooperates, the Hillcrest Merchants Association will throw its annual ice cream social tonight on the 2800 block of Kavanaugh Blvd. from 6-7 p.m. with music from the, ice cream fromand popcorn, cookies and lemonade.

The block of Kavanaugh between Beechwood to Palm will be closed between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., organizers say. Stop by and grab a bite from Kemuri, Ciao Baci, The Pantry, Hill Station or any of the other spots you’ve pined for over this last weird year.