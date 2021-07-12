The 37th annual International Greek Food Festival will return to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. For the second year in a row, the celebration will be a “different festival for a different time,” consisting of online ordering and drive-through pickup only. It’s unfortunate that the music, entertainment and cultural markets the festival is known for won’t be showcased, but kudos to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church for acknowledging that the pandemic is not over at a time in Arkansas when that’s not a popular choice despite the current surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Pre-orders will be available two weeks before the festival at the Greek Food Festival’s website.

Advertisement

“The 2021 International Greek Food Festival looks forward to continuing its tradition of serving food, friends and the community,” said festival chair Jerry Horani in a press release. “The Festival allows us to support fantastic charities with the help of our wonderful sponsors and the Central Arkansas community.”

The featured dishes include gyros, pastitsio, spanakopita, two types of baklava and the festival’s acclaimed Greek meatballs. Falafel, chicken gyros and a hummus plate are new to the menu this year.

Advertisement