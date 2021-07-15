Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in the country, held a grand “Fire Up That Grill” reopening event Wednesday after a fire in February nearly destroyed the restaurant, which has been in business for over a century. Attendees were given barbecue sandwiches and a tour of the newly repaired facilities. Owner James Harold Jones spoke, as well as family friend Steve Higginbotham, The Venture Center’s Wayne Miller, Marianna Mayor Jimmy Williams and author Rex Nelson.

A GoFundMe to help save the iconic restaurant was started shortly after the fire in February raising more than $20,000. Jones told KATV in a May interview that a lady named Mimi wrote him a check for $65,000. In a story for The New York Times in March, Jones said that his two grills were not badly damaged and that a new structure would be made of fire-resistant material instead of wood.

Advertisement

In 2012 Jones Bar-B-Q Diner won national acclaim when it became the first restaurant in Arkansas to receive a James Beard “American Classic” Award.

The hours at Jones: 7 a.m. until the food runs out.