Corn will the be the centerpiece of the third dinner of the Historic Arkansas Museum’s 2021 “History is Served: Arkansas Foodways Dinner Series,” taking place August 19. Chef Aaron Fowler of Cypress Social will curate the dinner “showcasing the versatility and flavor of this beloved summer staple, from cornbread to caramel corn,” the Arkansas Heritage website said. The history-focused dinner series is highlighting iconic foods of Arkansas. The first dinner of 2021 featured the strawberry and was prepared by Capi Peck, owner of Trio’s. The second meal focused on the tomato and was curated by Scott Rains of Table 28. Jack Sundell and Jonathan Arrington from The Root Cafe will prepare the fourth and final meal in the series October 21, highlighting the apple.

Tickets are $50 for Museum members and $60 for nonmembers. Guests will pick up meals curbside from the museum and are invited to join a Zoom program exploring corn’s place in Arkansas’s history and culture. Tickets are currently available here.