While the delta variant’s mucking up many of of our indoor entertainment plans, here’s an event for those still navigating outdoor gatherings. Stone’s Throw Brewing celebrates eight years of brewing beer with its annual Block on Rock festival Sat., July 31, 4-10 p.m., a brewery birthday bash benefiting Preserve Arkansas.

General admission is $3 advance and $5 on the day of the event. On stage are Cora McCullen (5 p.m.), Brian Nahlen (5:45 p.m.) and the Big Dam Horns (6:45 p.m.), and there’s an afterparty at Fassler Hall (10 p.m.) The first 250 in the gate get a custom commemorative pint glass koozie. VIP tickets ($70-$80) cover all your beer/cider for the day, hors d’oeuvres from Distant Relatives Cuisine, access to an indoor bar & restrooms, and a Block on Rock goodie bag. Here’s a list of the vendors and brews onsite:

Participating Guest Breweries: Diamond Bear Brewing Company

Flyway Brewing

Gravity BrewWorks

Blade & Barrel Brewing Co. Vendors/Booths: Ashley Sullivan ( Original Artwork)

Arkansas Brewers Guild

Central Arkansas Fermenters

Arkansas Dept of Health Vaccine Clinic

We’re Here, We Read! LGBTQIA+ Book Club

Preserve Arkansas

West End Cigar Lounge

Lutheran Church Cooling Station/Seating

St. Edwards Catholic School Participating Food Trucks: Low Ivy Catering

Luncheria Mexicana Alicia

Slader’s Alaskan Dumplings

Loblolly Creamery

PopPop YumYam Grill & Smoke

Prickly Pickle Food Truck

Lili’s Mexican Street Food Stone’s Throw Brews On Tap: Block on Rock Blonde Ale

Ich Bin Ein Berliner Weisse

Amadeus Vienna Lager

Riverdale Pale Ale

Pear Guavara Cider

Pine[Apple]² Cider

Two Timin’ American IPA

Dirty 7 Gluten-Reduced IPA

Parking is available at MacArthur Park, 7th & Scott Streets and the immediate surrounding streets. Head here for tickets.