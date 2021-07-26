While the delta variant’s mucking up many of of our indoor entertainment plans, here’s an event for those still navigating outdoor gatherings. Stone’s Throw Brewing celebrates eight years of brewing beer with its annual Block on Rock festival Sat., July 31, 4-10 p.m., a brewery birthday bash benefiting Preserve Arkansas.
General admission is $3 advance and $5 on the day of the event. On stage are Cora McCullen (5 p.m.), Brian Nahlen (5:45 p.m.) and the Big Dam Horns (6:45 p.m.), and there’s an afterparty at Fassler Hall (10 p.m.) The first 250 in the gate get a custom commemorative pint glass koozie. VIP tickets ($70-$80) cover all your beer/cider for the day, hors d’oeuvres from Distant Relatives Cuisine, access to an indoor bar & restrooms, and a Block on Rock goodie bag. Here’s a list of the vendors and brews onsite:
Participating Guest Breweries:
Diamond Bear Brewing Company
Flyway Brewing
Gravity BrewWorks
Blade & Barrel Brewing Co.
Vendors/Booths:
Ashley Sullivan ( Original Artwork)
Arkansas Brewers Guild
Central Arkansas Fermenters
Arkansas Dept of Health Vaccine Clinic
We’re Here, We Read! LGBTQIA+ Book Club
Preserve Arkansas
West End Cigar Lounge
Lutheran Church Cooling Station/Seating
St. Edwards Catholic School
Participating Food Trucks:
Low Ivy Catering
Luncheria Mexicana Alicia
Slader’s Alaskan Dumplings
Loblolly Creamery
PopPop YumYam Grill & Smoke
Prickly Pickle Food Truck
Lili’s Mexican Street Food
Stone’s Throw Brews On Tap:
Block on Rock Blonde Ale
Ich Bin Ein Berliner Weisse
Amadeus Vienna Lager
Riverdale Pale Ale
Pear Guavara Cider
Pine[Apple]² Cider
Two Timin’ American IPA
Dirty 7 Gluten-Reduced IPA
Parking is available at MacArthur Park, 7th & Scott Streets and the immediate surrounding streets. Head here for tickets.