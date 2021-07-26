The Paranoid Android, the third coffee shop from Little Rock entrepreneur Creighton Ralls‘ company Cleopatra, is expected to open in the space formerly occupied by Blue Sail Coffee sometime this week in ground floor level of Technology Park located at 417 Main St. A soft opening for the new coffee shop was held on July 19 but since then, the shop has “had to power our android down,” its Facebook said, due to shipping issues with equipment, specifically espresso machines.

We stopped by this morning but the coffee shop wasn’t open yet, and the doors to the building were locked. A note on the door stated that the “final system booting sequence incoming next week.” The coffee shop’s eventual opening will also mark the reopening of Technology Park to the public.

The other two coffee shops under Cleopatra are 2Twenty1 located in Pyramid Place at 221 W. 2nd St. and Cleo’s Corner in the Arkansas Department of Commerce located at 1 Commerce Way.

The Paranoid Android will be open from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Fri. It will serve a variety of coffee drinks, hand-squeezed lemonades, breakfast items like pastries, sandwiches, smoothies, parfaits and granola bowls. Sandwiches and wraps will be on the lunch menu.