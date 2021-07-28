Citing the rise in the delta variant in the community, Columbus House Brewery in Fayetteville sent out a message on Facebook yesterday asking for its customers who are not yet vaccinated to either get the shot or wear a mask at all times while at the brewery.

Yesterday the Centers For Disease Control issued new guidance that recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high viral transmission. Every county in Arkansas is listed as having a high level of viral transmission, according to the CDC.

Look for more restaurants and bars to follow suit, in some way or another. Last week The Root Cafe in SoMa shut down its dining room just weeks after finally reopening for indoor dining after nearly 15 months of operating exclusively on its patio and adjacent courtyard. Our non-medical recommendation: Start giving a damn, Arkansas. Put on the mask, and don’t make your servers do double duty as public safety enforcers.

Here’s the note from Columbus House Brewery:

