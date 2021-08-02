As the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas continue to rise due to the more infectious delta variant, several local restaurants have responded, once again, with social media posts, signage and action to try to protect staff and customers.

During the first few weeks of the surge, it looked like business as usual — highly infectious disease spreading out of control and people still behaving as if we’d defeated COVID-19 in the state. And to be fair, before the surge, it was starting to look that way. Cases were going down, everyone that wanted a vaccine (all one-third of us) could get one, the CDC said vaccinated people could ditch the masks. So, many of us did.

We started to relax. We’d earned it. Waiters’ faces became visible, many of us that had been avoiding indoor dining were starting to eat out again, restaurants that had been holding out on indoor dining for almost a year and a half opened their doors to the public. And then the delta variant emerged, and we were collectively in limbo. Last week on July 27, the CDC revised its guidance and recommended indoor masking for people who have received a vaccine. Some restaurants had started taking extra precaution before the new guidance was issued. On July 23, The Root Cafe closed its dining room mere weeks after finally reopening following nearly 15 months of exclusive outdoor service and take out.

On July 17, Trio’s Restaurant posted to Facebook:

#MaskUpArkansas Our staff is masked up. We welcome you to dine in, but you need to wear a mask. We will provide one for you if you have forgotten yours. We take the surge very, very seriously. Please do the same.

Last week, Trio’s delivered 80 meals to Arkansas Children’s Hospital frontline health care workers as part of its “Healthcare Hero Meals” program. If you or your business would like to donate Trio’s meals to area hospitals, go to the restaurant’s website and select online ordering. Each meal is $10 with tax included.

On July 14, Bruno’s Little Italy made a Facebook post encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Ten days later, on July 31, Bruno’s announced that it would temporarily close because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Bruno’s said that it would reopen after a cleaning and staff tests returned negative. Check Bruno’s Facebook page for updates about its reopening.

As Max Brantley reported last week, The Clinton Presidential Center is closing but 42 Bar and Table, located on the bottom floor of the Clinton Center, will remain open. However, the restaurant will be requiring proof of vaccination before entry (“physical vaccination card or photograph thereof”). Reservations will be required and can be made online or by calling 501-537-0042.

Stephanie Smittle reported last week that White Water Tavern will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test when it reopens this Friday with its first show since March of 2020. Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Damgoode Pies‘ Hillcrest location was closed on Saturday due to an “internal staff infection, be back ASAP,” the sign on the door read. There’s a large “mask required for entry” sign on the door of the location on Cantrell.

Damgoode Pies

Gallery 26 isn’t a restaurant but it did have this simple sign on the door.

Gallery 26

On July 17, Loca Luna shared a COVID-19 update on its Facebook page:

We are not only concerned about the safety of our patrons but that of our staff, as well. All members of our staff are fully vaccinated and are back in the practice of wearing masks. We would appreciate it if any guests who are not fully vaccinated would wear masks until seated at their table. Thanks for doing your part!

Jerry Barakat, owner of Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse and Ocean’s at Arthur’s made the following Facebook post on Thursday of last week: