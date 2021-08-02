As it celebrates four years of being in business, Nexus Coffee & Creative has started offering coffee roasted onsite at its downtown River Market location. In January of 2020, Nexus expanded, taking over the space formerly occupied by The Barn Mercantile on the corner of President Clinton Avenue and Cumberland. The timing of the expansion was critical, coming a couple months before the pandemic and capacity restrictions that would have been difficult to manage without the extra 2,000 square feet. Nexus and other restaurants, bars and hotels in the River Market also had to endure the sudden departure of tourists and office workers the area’s known for. Two other downtown coffee shops closed during the pandemic. Zeteo Coffee, just a few blocks down the street at 610 President Clinton Ave., closed last July. Blue Sail Coffee, which was located on Main Street in Technology Park, closed in February. Both have Conway locations that are still open. Nexus has a second location, Nexus Nook, on the ground floor of the Main Library located at 100 Rock St.

Nexus co-owner and founder Amy Counce said Nexus was able to get through it because of her team and loyal customer base.

Advertisement

“We’re very grateful,” Counce said. “It takes a village. It was hard when everything just completely shut down overnight. We lost all of our conventions and events, and really we relied on our local community. They were buying online gift cards and they were doing curbside and delivery because they knew we needed them in order to survive.”

The added space from the expansion also provided Counce the room to put in a roaster.

Advertisement

“I had no clue this is something we’d be doing in year four,” she said. “We just knew that we needed more seating and the space allowed us to have a larger performance stage for our music nights and trivia nights. This opportunity fell in our hands. Out of the time that we had last year to process and prioritize, we were able to spend time training and learning.”

Brian Chilson

Nexus partnered with Diedrich Roasters, a U.S.-based roasting company that provides training, resources and custom-built roasters for its partners. Counce bought the roaster in 2020 and it arrived after the new year.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

Counce hired Jacob Catlett, a Hot Springs native who recently moved back to Little Rock with his wife after spending six years roasting coffee in Birmingham, Alabama. “The Roastery at Nexus” is a cozy space about the size of an office located in the southwest corner of the building, and customers can see Catlett back there behind plexiglass, roasting during the week.

Brian Chilson

Brian Chilson

Nexus is sourcing its beans from “about six different farms from across the world,” Counce said. “We believe in direct and fair trade and working with the farms directly … which really was the missing link. We were able to serve it and cup it and talk about it, but we weren’t able to roast it and actually buy it from farms where it’s grown. We want to be able [to tell] the story of these farms.”

Nexus has partnered with farms in Veracruz, Mexico, and with Leiva’s Coffee, an Arkansas-based company owned by Geovanny Leiva who sources his beans from the same coffee farm he grew up on in Guatemala. Nexus is also in partnerships with farms in Burundi, Ethiopia and Brazil. The Brazilian blend will be used for espresso drinks behind the bar. “It’s been so resourceful and it’s multi-purposeful,” Counce said.

Advertisement

Nexus also offers a variety of baked goods from Nona Bakes, Nona Pruitt’s in-house bakery that offers custom cakes, pastries and catering. “She’s been with us as a customer since we opened and then we hired her a couple years ago and she has completely revamped our bakery,” Counce said.

This fall Counce is planning on launching an e-commerce program offering coffee box subscriptions, something many roasters have come to rely on during the pandemic. Nexus will also start a wholesale program offering coffee to local businesses.

“It’s a win-win because you get a wholesale partnership and you get to support a local business down the street,” Counce said. “We’re spending most of the summer getting those programs together so we can really do it well. We don’t want to rush into anything, we want to give it time and make sure we do this right and make sure we steward this well. It’s such a new experience for us and we are learning so much right now.”