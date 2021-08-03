Here is the news about Fork. This is a difficult post to write..

We built a very attractive dining room in the lobby of the Holiday Inn. I created a fine menu and enticing wine list. We worked diligently each day to get ready to open. The hotel management promised each day they would fix the air conditioner.

They didn’t. We were open 1 night in a 90 degree dining room.

I had to suspend operations. I can not ask our guests to enjoy dinner under those conditions.

I was really looking forward to cooking for everyone.

So I look for another location