Crystal Ridge Distillery, the first and only legal moonshine distillery in Hot Springs, is launching “The Pack,” an exclusive line of canned cocktails sold in 4-packs. “The Pack” includes blueberry, raspberry and orange canned vodka sodas at 9% alcohol by volume made with the distillery’s premium 63 Vodka.

“We are thrilled to launch our new canned drinks and expand our product offerings,” said Danny Bradley, owner of Crystal Ridge Distillery. “After pivoting greatly during the pandemic, we are back to the business we love: sharing our moonshine and spirits, and providing a place for friends and families to gather.”

The distillery opened last year at a precarious time. “We put bottles on the shelf December 31, 2019,” general manager Asher Bradley told Dwain Hebda for Arkansas Times in January. “Then we had our grand opening March 14, 2020, and March 19th we were shut down [due to COVID-19]. We were officially open for five days.”

Crystal Ridge is taking advantage of House Bill 1763 which passed in April allowing distilleries to self-distribute. Guests can purchase a four-pack of “The Pack” for $11.99 plus tax at the distillery located at 455 Broadway St. in Hot Springs. The canned vodka sodas can also be found in the following liquor stores:

Gene’s Liquor in Hot Springs

Amity Hilltop Liquor in Amity (Clark County)

Log Cabin Liquor in Bonnerdale (Hot Spring County)

Lewis Liquor in Royal (Garland County)

Celebrations Fine Wine & Spirits in Arkadelphia (coming soon)

We’re told the canned cocktails could be making their way to Little Rock soon, too.

In addition to selling a various assortment of moonshine, bourbon, whiskey and vodka, Crystal Ridge provides tours and tastings for guests to learn about the history and ingredients that go into moonshine while experiencing the historical 1920-built building that was the former home of the Old Country Store.

For more information on Crystal Ridge Distillery visit its website here (if you’re over 21).