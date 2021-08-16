Take a few minutes to watch this short documentary on Afrobites, an African eatery with two food trucks, one on Wright Avenue in Little Rock and another in Conway, and see if you can keep your mouth from watering. Co-owners Pap Diop and Madere Toure, both from Senegal, charmingly talk about their largely nonexistent cooking experience before they came to the United States and how they’re repping not just Senegal in their menu, but all of Africa. I’m craving lamb shank fried rice and hot sauce after watching.

The doc comes from Low Gain Studio; it’s directed by Joel Richardson and Joseph Barnett.