Stone’s Throw Brewing’s Stifft Station location at 3015 Markham St. announced a partnership with its neighbor, Pizza D’ Action, to provide $3 pepperoni and cheese slices to guests of the taproom on evenings when it isn’t hosting a food truck.
“It seems to be a great idea for everyone involved,” taproom manager Megan Wylie said. “It allows us to provide something tasty, substantial and convenient to our guests all while synergizing the neighborhood and providing business for our neighbors over at Pizza D.”
The Stifft Station location also announced a four course beer pairing dinner ($65) featuring The Croissanterie food truck from 6-9 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 17. Tickets can be purchased at either of Stone’s Throw’s locations as well as its online store. Masks will be required and seating will be socially distanced.
Speaking of The Crossanterie, it will be the featured food truck for What’chu Eatin’ Wednesday at the Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square tomorrow in the alley at 401 President Clinton Ave. and Rock Street. Save your pay stub and get 10% off on used books at the bookstore.
Cypress Social is celebrating its one year anniversary tomorrow with specials starting Wednesday and running through Saturday.
$5 Bites All Night
Cypress Burger Sliders
Peppadew Cheese
Arancini Balls
$5 Bar Specials
Shooter McGavin Frozen Cocktail
Hand-Selected Rose’
Dinner & Dessert
-16 oz. Ribeye Special
Complimentary Birthday Cake for the table
And it’s not too late to grab tickets for Arkansas Times’ Pig & Swig this Thursday night at the River Market Pavilions from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and you can purchase them here. Here’s what that ticket gets you: high-end whiskey samples from Knob Creek and pork bites from the restaurants of Saracen Casino Resort, Bar Louie in North Little Rock, Table 28, Smoke Beast BBQ, Sims Bar-B-Que, Whole Hog Cafe in North Little Rock, Flint’s Just Like Mom’s, Dickey’s BBQ, Library Kitchen & Lounge, Nubbies Nibblers, Brick and Forge of Conway and Fassler Hall. There will also be music from Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival and a photo booth sponsored by Colonial Wines & Spirits. The after-party goes down at The Library Kitchen & Lounge. The event is only open to those 21 and older. Masks are required at the event when not eating or drinking.