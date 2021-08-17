Stone’s Throw Brewing’s Stifft Station location at 3015 Markham St. announced a partnership with its neighbor, Pizza D’ Action, to provide $3 pepperoni and cheese slices to guests of the taproom on evenings when it isn’t hosting a food truck.

“It seems to be a great idea for everyone involved,” taproom manager Megan Wylie said. “It allows us to provide something tasty, substantial and convenient to our guests all while synergizing the neighborhood and providing business for our neighbors over at Pizza D.”

Advertisement

The Stifft Station location also announced a four course beer pairing dinner ($65) featuring The Croissanterie food truck from 6-9 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 17. Tickets can be purchased at either of Stone’s Throw’s locations as well as its online store. Masks will be required and seating will be socially distanced.

Advertisement

Speaking of The Crossanterie, it will be the featured food truck for What’chu Eatin’ Wednesday at the Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square tomorrow in the alley at 401 President Clinton Ave. and Rock Street. Save your pay stub and get 10% off on used books at the bookstore.

Cypress Social is celebrating its one year anniversary tomorrow with specials starting Wednesday and running through Saturday.

Advertisement