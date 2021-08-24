Last week The Fayetteville Flyer reported that Arsaga’s at the Depot, the Arsaga’s Coffee Roasters location in the old freight building at 548 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville, has permanently closed.

The family-owned coffee company’s Dickson Street landmark quickly became a popular breakfast hangout for Fayetteville residents and tourists. The old freight building was dilapidated before the Arsagas revitalized it in 2012, making it clear that coffee shops in old freight buildings can be quite charming. Well known for its crepes, breakfast plates and big outdoor porch overlooking the Frisco Trail, we try to not miss an opportunity to visit on trips to Northwest Arkansas.

The depot location has been mostly closed since the statewide dining room shutdown in March of 2020. The Fayetteville Flyer piece noted that it briefly reopened this past spring to give customers a final opportunity to say goodbye to the space. We noticed many heartfelt goodbyes from Northwest Arkansas friends posted to Facebook last week. I spoke with a friend who used to work there, and she told me she got emotional when she heard the news.

Special operations director Jason Arsaga told us back in February that the city was considering building a parking deck directly in front of the depot. The Arsaga’s website says it has the option to lease the building again upon completion of the parking structure.

Cary and Cindy Arsaga opened the Fayetteville coffee business in 1992 as Arsaga’s Espresso Cafe on Block Street. While that location is no longer in operation, many more have opened in Fayetteville over the years, including a warehouse roastery. Arsaga’s opened Arsaga’s Mill District last fall in south Fayetteville at 481 School Ave. In 2019 the company opened a drive-thru location affectionately known as “Carsaga’s” at 1509 MLK Jr. Blvd. It also has a Church & Center location known for its toast varieties at 200 W. Center St. and will soon reopen its UA Law Library location at 1045 W. Maple St. And according to Arsaga’s website, something new is coming soon at the Fayetteville Public Library. You can shop Arsaga’s coffee blends or subscription services here.