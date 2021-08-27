The Main Street Food Truck Festival is rolling into downtown on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m-8 p.m. on Main Street between Third and Eighth streets. This will be the 10th year of the festival, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixty food trucks are expected in addition to 70-plus artists, musicians and entertainers, according to the festival’s website. A look back at an Arkansas Times piece on the festival from 2013 when 25 trucks participated shows the scope of how much the festival and the mobile food scene has grown in the past decade.

The Main Street Food Truck Festival was an idea created by the Main Street Environmental Task Force “as a way to bring people back to Main Street and support the Downtown Little Rock Partnership in the process,” the website says.

This year’s festival promises to be more environmentally friendly and requests that all trucks, vendors and sponsors use compostable products. Admission is free.