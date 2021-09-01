North Little Rock is hosting the inaugural Pulaski County Fair at Riverfront Park on the north side of the Arkansas River, Sept. 29-Oct. 3.
Rides, games and novelty vendors on the midway will be provided by the Fun Time Shows carnival based in southeast Missouri. Organizers plan to add additional activities to include local community-based contests and partners.
In an effort to provide the best fair experience, we compiled a team of festival, fair and event experts with over 100 years of collective experience and proven success in national events. This venue has a proven record of success, as there have been concerts and festivals held there with up to 35,000 in attendance for the full park. Striving to achieve success, we will utilize half of the park the first year.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the North Little Rock Parks & Recreation. There will be a COVID-19 vaccination tent present to offer free vaccinations during the event. Masks are encouraged.
The hours for the fair will be 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 12 p.m.-11 p.m Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under will be admitted for free.