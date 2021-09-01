Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church is hosting its annual shrimp boil to benefit the non-profit St. Francis House on Saturday, October 9 between 4-7 p.m. Tickets for the drive-through event are available now and can be purchased here. A single shrimp dinner is $26 and includes one pound of boiled shrimp, corn-on-the-cob, potatoes, sausage, a dinner roll and cocktail sauce. A shrimp dinner family pack for four is $100 and includes approximately four pounds of shrimp, four servings of corn-on-the-cob, potatoes, sausage, four dinner rolls and four servings of cocktail sauce.
Pick up is Saturday, Oct. 9 between 4-7 p.m. at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church at 1000 N. Mississippi Ave. The entrance to the drive-through will be accessed through Evergreen Drive.
About St. Francis House
The St. Francis House is a non-profit organization established in January 1970 as a social outreach of the Episcopal Church to the State of Arkansas.
It’s early mission was a continuation of the ministry of St. Phillip’s Church (an Episcopal mission) in Little Rock with a focus on outreach to the neighborhood through informal personal counseling, small group study, social fellowship and recreation.
Additionally, St. Francis House was to serve as a “bridge” between the black and white communities and repair tension long caused by school and neighborhood segregation. Over the years, St. Francis House has expanded their reach to meet the needs of those that are underserved by other agencies, ineligible for assistance programs, and U.S. Veterans that face homelessness, unemployment and other crises.
51 years later, St. Francis House is still serving countless people in our community in need of resources and compassion.
Learn more at stfrancishouselr.org