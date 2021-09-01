About St. Francis House

The St. Francis House is a non-profit organization established in January 1970 as a social outreach of the Episcopal Church to the State of Arkansas.

It’s early mission was a continuation of the ministry of St. Phillip’s Church (an Episcopal mission) in Little Rock with a focus on outreach to the neighborhood through informal personal counseling, small group study, social fellowship and recreation.

Additionally, St. Francis House was to serve as a “bridge” between the black and white communities and repair tension long caused by school and neighborhood segregation. Over the years, St. Francis House has expanded their reach to meet the needs of those that are underserved by other agencies, ineligible for assistance programs, and U.S. Veterans that face homelessness, unemployment and other crises.

51 years later, St. Francis House is still serving countless people in our community in need of resources and compassion.

Learn more at stfrancishouselr.org