Maybe you attended the Arkansas Times Margarita Festival in June — or you tried to, but were disappointed to find it quickly sold out. Well, here’s another, similar event for you, but don’t dawdle in buying tickets; it too is likely to sell out. On Sept. 16, the Arkansas Times debuts the first Tacos & Tequila, a taco and cocktail competition. Presented by Hornitos and sponsored by Oaklawn Casino and Resort and The Library Kitchen and Lounge, the event gathers local restaurants and bars who put forward their best tequila cocktail — think margaritas, tequila sunrises and original creations — and their best taco. Your ticket lets you sample all the food and drink and vote for your favorites.

Tickets are $35 at centralarkansastickets.com. The event happens from 6-9 p.m. at the Argenta Plaza on Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock. To protect all attendees, the Arkansas Times will require proof of vaccination to enter the event. Brothers With Different Mothers, a local rock and funk cover band, will provide live entertainment. Competing restaurants include Brick & Forge (Conway), Cannibal & Craft, Copper Grill, Diablos Tacos and Mezcaleria (Conway), Oaklawn Racing and Tacos El Gordo. Look for many more competitors to be announced soon on centralarkansastickets.com and arktimes.com.