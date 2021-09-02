Razorback tradition isn’t one to be trifled with. Yesterday we reported that Garden & Gun, a Charleston, South Carolina-based publication focusing on Southern culture, posted a recipe for the “Razorback cocktail.” It referred to it as an Arkansas classic cocktail with a well-established appeal that is “often imbibed at tailgates.” The cocktail is made up of vodka, amaretto, coffee liqueur and spiced rum.

Razorback Twitter called bullshit and a slew of tweets ensued from lifelong hog fans that have never heard of the cocktail. We spoke to several local career bartenders that haven’t heard of it either. Here are more classic reactionary tweets from Arkansans who came together in woo pig sooie-like fashion to reveal what really fills our red party cups, Sonic cups or koozies on game day.

I’ve never heard of this, and I was the summer 1996 valedictorian of Jerry Citi’s Bartending College — Arkie (@cathalbrae) September 2, 2021

The owner of Bugsy’s bar on Dickson Street in Fayetteville chimed in and plugged his bar.

Jack Daniels and Coke appear to be a pretty popular flavor profile on the hill.

We spoke to the founding members of the Fanatical Arkansas Razorback Tailgate Society (F.A.R.T.S.) who had never heard of the cocktail and said they instead have a game day tradition of “pounding beers and slapping bags.”

Many seem to find the ingredient list a little too bougie and even embarrassing to be consumed at tailgates.

One lifelong hog fan even went out and bought the ingredients to give the mocktail a try.

As a lifelong Razorback fan, a frequent patron of Maxine’s, a past President of the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas … and even a subscriber to Garden & Gun – I thought I’d give the GG #UltimateSouthernCocktail a pre-tailgate trial. pic.twitter.com/KFZPdPGE40 — vaxxifabulous (@graciefabulous) September 2, 2021

The verdict: