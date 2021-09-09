It’s pumpkin spice latte season and we’re here for it at Arkansas Times. Not really. Most of us in the editorial office are drinking black coffee that we keep stashed in a secret part of the building, separate from the coffee machine that brews the kind of stuff that comes in the bag and you just toss it behind your back into the brew basket. If it hits the ground, who cares; it’s not going to taste any worse.

In all seriousness, restaurants releasing fall menus is something we’re excited about. As the weather cools off and the sun starts setting earlier, it’s time to start thinking about chili recipes, pot roasts and all things gourd.

Ciao Baci unveiled its fall menu on Facebook yesterday and I can’t wait to try chef Jeffrey Owen‘s sweet potato hummus served with wheat pita and apple slices. I plan on stopping by on a brisk night to sit outdoors and partake of the smoked beef brisket chili. I’ll report back. Check out the full fall menu below.