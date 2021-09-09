South Main will be closed off to traffic between 13th and 15th streets from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, for Blue Jeans & Bubbly, an inaugural event benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas.

“The goal of this event is to provide 2,000 nights for families far from home with a critically ill child — at both the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room at UAMS. Families find a comfortable room, meals, laundry, and support — at no cost — enabling them to focus on what matters most… their child’s recovery.”

There are three ticket tiers: the “no frills” wrist band ($35) includes a choice of a full-size event-specific entree or appetizer from a participating SoMa restaurant, with a champagne sorbet from Loblolly Creamery. The “champagne lovers” ($50) wristband includes choice of entree or appetizer, two tickets for the signature champagne bar and a Loblolly sorbet. The “VIP” wristband ($75) includes choice of entree or appetizer, unlimited champagne bar, Loblolly sorbet and a commemorative champagne flute.

Tables and chairs will be set up on Main Street and champagne will be available at Bernice Garden.

Bijoux will be performing live music along with Juicebox Jake and the Lunchables.

Participating SoMa businesses:

Argenta Bead Company

AcScents

Loblolly Creamery

M2 Gallery

Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

Press Waffle Co.

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Rock ‘N’ Roll Sushi

South on Main

The Original Hot Dog Factory

The Root Cafe

Tickets can be purchased here. Donations to the Ronald McDonald House can be made here.