For the remainder of the week, Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers, will celebrate Negroni Week by riffing on the classic cocktail. Typically made with equal ratios of Campari, gin and sweet vermouth, in recent years the Negroni trend is leaning more towards a heavier gin ratio with equal parts Campari and vermouth.

Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week in 2013 to celebrate the cocktail and raise money for charities around the world.

According to the Negroni Week website, “Since 2013, Negroni Week has grown from about 120 participating venues to over 12,000 venues around the world, and to date, they have collectively raised over $3 million for charitable causes.”

Fox Trail will feature its Cold Brew Negroni, “an energetic twist on the classic featuring house-made spirits Boxley Vodka and Oak & Bean coffee liqueur.”

In addition to the cold brew, Fox Trail has several other variations of the popular cocktail on its menu for this week, which runs through Saturday.

Negroni Sour: A refreshing introduction to a classic cocktail

White Negroni: An invigorating herbal spinoff of the Negroni

Stolen Negroni: A tropical vacation in a glass

Sunset Boulevardier: A cheeky distant relative you’ve gotta meet

Classic 2:1:1: A Fox Distillery house staple Fox Trail is raising funds for charity partner Little Free Library, a nonprofit whose mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all. During Negroni Week, $1 of every Negroni sold will be donated to Little Free Library.

2121 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

4 p.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thu; 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Fri.-Sat.