The second annual Dessert Before Dinner With Bubbles and Bon Bons, a fundraiser for the Alex Foundation, will be held at Garvan Woodland Gardens at 550 Arkridge Road in Hot Springs, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3.
Architecture and engineering firms competing in the bake-off include Little Rock firms Cromwell Architects Engineers and Woods Group Architects. Nature Angle, a Hot Springs firm, will also compete.
The Architecture Bake-off is an edible design challenge, where award-winning architects and designers will transfer their design talents from buildings to cakes by baking, designing and constructing an iconic building. Judging the bake-off will be bakery connoisseurs and owners, including Ann Potter Baking, Cocoa Bell Chocolates, Community Bakery and Sweet Love Bakes.
In addition to the bake-off, guests will hear well wishes and greetings from supporters, including actor and producer George Takei.
Included with a purchased ticket, guests can tour Garvan Woodland Gardens, savor bubbles and bon bons, enjoy a fabulously inspired and delicious dinner, and top off the evening with the Billboard charted hit songwriter, recording artist and music producer Steve Azar. Arkansas comedian Nate Williams will host the event.
The celebration will be a two-day event to coincide with World Architecture Day, an annual observance on the contributions of architects to the built environment. On Monday, October 4, Alex Foundation, in partnership with Heifer International, will donate books on the built environment to elementary students in Hot Springs and the Southeast Delta.
According to an Alex Foundation spokesperson, support for their fundraiser helps provide much needed financial assistance in areas of academic and educational disparity. “This benefit is helping to provide support for STE+AM® particularly with rural, limited access and underserved students to have opportunities that they normally would not have.”
STE+AM® represents science, technology, engineering, plus architecture and math.
There is also a health benefit to having dessert before dinner. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied found that indulging in dessert before a meal could lead to healthier eating overall.
Tickets to the benefit are $35 in advance and $45 on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased here.
Arkansas-based Alex Foundation’s mission is to engage students to consider careers and entrepreneurial opportunities in architecture, design and the built environment. The mission is achieved through mentoring, strengthening students’ capacity and supporting their educational attainment. For more information visits its website here.