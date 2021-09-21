The second annual Dessert Before Dinner With Bubbles and Bon Bons, a fundraiser for the Alex Foundation, will be held at Garvan Woodland Gardens at 550 Arkridge Road in Hot Springs, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3.

Architecture and engineering firms competing in the bake-off include Little Rock firms Cromwell Architects Engineers and Woods Group Architects. Nature Angle, a Hot Springs firm, will also compete.

The Architecture Bake-off is an edible design challenge, where award-winning architects and designers will transfer their design talents from buildings to cakes by baking, designing and constructing an iconic building. Judging the bake-off will be bakery connoisseurs and owners, including Ann Potter Baking, Cocoa Bell Chocolates, Community Bakery and Sweet Love Bakes.

In addition to the bake-off, guests will hear well wishes and greetings from supporters, including actor and producer George Takei.

