The 37th annual International Greek Food Festival will return next weekend at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 1100 Napa Valley Dr. For the second year in a row, the celebration will be a “different festival for a different time,” consisting of online ordering and drive-through pickup only.

The featured menu items include authentic gyros, pastitsio platters (Greek lasagna), falafel platters, soutzoukakia (Greek meatballs), baklava and chocolate baklava.

Pre-orders can be placed here and pick up will be Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.