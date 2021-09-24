The 37th annual International Greek Food Festival will return next weekend at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 1100 Napa Valley Dr. For the second year in a row, the celebration will be a “different festival for a different time,” consisting of online ordering and drive-through pickup only.
The featured menu items include authentic gyros, pastitsio platters (Greek lasagna), falafel platters, soutzoukakia (Greek meatballs), baklava and chocolate baklava.
Pre-orders can be placed here and pick up will be Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The International Greek Food Festival has donated for than 1.5 million dollars to over 30 charities that serve children, families and communities throughout Central Arkansas. Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit Centers for Youth and Families, Community Connections, Easterseals Arkansas, Humane Society of Pulaski County, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Wolfe Street Foundation, Youth Home Inc., as well as Annunciation Ministries. The Arkansas Foodbank will be onsite collecting non-perishable food items.