Potluck Food Rescue, a group that rescues food that would otherwise be thrown away and redirects it to a network of community food programs, is throwing its annual fundraiser at The Rail Yard Thursday evening, with dinner, beer, wine and live music from The Hounds.

Driving Hunger 2021 marks a return to in-person fundraising for the organization, which reported a total of 400,000 pounds of food redistributed in 2020 to alleviate food insecurity in Central Arkansas. “We’re grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from Potluck over the last year,” said Ruthie Hokans, Learning Center VISTA at Our House. “When we needed more food boxes for families and individuals who’ve fallen on hard times, Potluck answered the call.” The event is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m. at The Rail Yard in Little Rock’s East Village. Get tickets, $75, here.

Advertisement