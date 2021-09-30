MAIN STREET FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 10/2. Capitol & Main Streets. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Downtown Little Rock’s largest gathering of food trucks celebrates its 10th birthday this year with more than 60 food trucks rolling in to cure your hankerings for wok-fired soba noodles, frozen lemonade, loaded fries, elotes, gulf shrimp, funnel cakes, Italian ice and lots more grub, plus handcrafted art from local makers. Find the full list of trucks and vendors at mainstreetfoodtrucks.com. Bonus: The food truck fest is phasing in a sustainability initiative this year, requiring that trucks serve their wares in certified compostable products, and contracting with a company called Food Loops to sort festival waste into recyclables, compostables and landfill waste when the festival ends.