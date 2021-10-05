Main Street Arkansas, a program of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, has launched an Arkansas Coffee Trail with more than 40 coffee shops located in Main Street districts throughout the state.

“The Main Street team was always sharing tips with their Arkansas Heritage colleagues about the best places to stop for coffee when out on the road,” said Scott Kaufman, director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. “And so, it was during one of those conversations, probably over a cup of coffee, ironically, that the coffee trail idea was born.”

The following criteria had to be met for a shop’s inclusion on the trail: Physically located on a Main Street district, locally owned and operated and a primary product of the business must be coffee. Teaming up with Arkansas Tourism, site visits were conducted and photos and videos were taken. Follow-up stories from stops along the trail will appear on Main Street Arkansas social media throughout the fall.

Advertisement

Teaming up with Arkansas Tourism, more than 40 shops were earmarked for the inaugural coffee trail. Site visits were conducted and photos and videos were usually taken. The data was compiled into a map and now Arkansans and visitors can download this map and utilize it as they travel the Natural State. “We know that coffee shops have played a significant role in downtown communities since Main Street Arkansas began in 1984,” said Greg Phillips, director of Main Street Arkansas. “These spaces, in many ways, have become a symbol for downtown vitality, culture, hospitality and sense of place.”