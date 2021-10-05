Last week, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. This is the sixth year of the Arkansas Heritage program which aims to recognize Arkansas’s unique culinary heritage.

In a press release, Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said, “Food is a compelling piece of the story of Arkansas. Last year we had more than 2,000 nominations representing all 75 counties. This is a chance for people to let their voice be heard and to celebrate the food, places, events and people that make our state unique.”

Advertisement

The nomination period runs through the end of the month and include the following categories: Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, People’s Choice and Gone But Not Forgotten. You can make your nominations here.

Winners will be chosen by a food-centric committee of Arkansans that include historians, chefs and food authors. Honorees and finalists will be announced in a ceremony in 2022.