John T. Edge’s documentary TV series “TrueSouth” drops down in Lake Village for Sunday night’s episode on ESPN’s SEC Network, interviewing Rhoda Adams at Rhoda’s Famous Hot Tamales and Pies and Santa Lee at Cowboy’s Steakhouse and doing it all to the backdrop of music from Pangburn native Greg Spradlin and Benton native Adam Faucett.

More from the network:

On Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET, TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood floats into Lake Village, Ark. The series, now in its fourth season on SEC Network, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. New in season four is a special fifth episode that runs the length of the Mississippi River.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth focuses on the great state of Arkansas, and on the river that defines its eastern flank. Sometimes when the Mississippi River changes course, it leaves behind an old bend in the main channel called an oxbow. Lake Chicot, home to Lake Village, Ark., is the largest oxbow in North America.

Here, we explore how that river has shaped place and people. At Cowboy’s Steakhouse, Santa Lee, the first-born son of Chinese immigrants, cooks prime ribeyes in the rear of a chain pizza restaurant. At Rhoda’s Famous Hot Tamales and Pies, Rhoda Adams and her daughter Dorothy Adams Mitchell bake half-pecan and half-sweet potato pies worth a three-hour drive.

In Lake Village, we celebrate family legacies with a daughter who looks after her mother. And a son who, like his father, works to make his children proud. Local music is always foundational to our shows. This time out we crowd-sourced a number of songs from viewers. Listen out for Arkansans Greg Spradlin from Pangburn and Adam Faucett from Benton.