If your weekend plans involve running a mile and drinking beer, you can combine the two at the inaugural Dogtown Beer Down this Sunday on Main Street in Argenta from 1-3 p.m. Participants will drink four beers over the course of a mile — “a single, 12 o.z. 5% ABV beer before each quarter-mile leg.”
Prizes will be awarded for top competitors and most dramatic finishes. A dramatic finish seems inevitable after pounding four beers and running mile, but there’s no way of knowing the varying degree of bodily reactions to enduring such a physical ordeal. Expect excessive celebrations, stumbling … maybe stand back if you’re hanging around the finish line.
The entry fee is $25, and there will be multiple heats run from 1-3 p.m. You must be 21-plus to participate. However, there will also be a $25 Root Beer Mile for kids at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Thea Foundation. Learn more about the Thea Foundation here. Register for the races here.
Can you run a four-minute mile? Of course not. But we bet you can drink a beer or four.
And you, friend, are exactly who we're looking for.
Proceeds support to Thea Foundation, which provides scholarships to Arkansas high school seniors through six art-based competitions, provides art supplies and materials to teachers and more.