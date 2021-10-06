If your weekend plans involve running a mile and drinking beer, you can combine the two at the inaugural Dogtown Beer Down this Sunday on Main Street in Argenta from 1-3 p.m. Participants will drink four beers over the course of a mile — “a single, 12 o.z. 5% ABV beer before each quarter-mile leg.”

Prizes will be awarded for top competitors and most dramatic finishes. A dramatic finish seems inevitable after pounding four beers and running mile, but there’s no way of knowing the varying degree of bodily reactions to enduring such a physical ordeal. Expect excessive celebrations, stumbling … maybe stand back if you’re hanging around the finish line.

The entry fee is $25, and there will be multiple heats run from 1-3 p.m. You must be 21-plus to participate. However, there will also be a $25 Root Beer Mile for kids at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Thea Foundation. Learn more about the Thea Foundation here. Register for the races here.

Can you run a four-minute mile? Of course not. But we bet you can drink a beer or four.

