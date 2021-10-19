Sullivan’s Steakhouse will be opening its 14th U.S. location at The Promenade at Chenal in early 2022, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, leasing agent and property management firm for The Promenade, announced yesterday.

The first Sullivan’s Steakhouse opened in Austin in 1996. It has current locations on both coasts and in Anchorage, AK. The restaurant’s website says that it is “rooted in the rich tradition of classic steakhouses,” and “artfully blends hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and signature cocktails with the sounds of live, local jazz music and a friendly, familiar atmosphere.”

The new restaurant will be 9,100 square feet and will feature main and private dining areas plus an expansive indoor bar.