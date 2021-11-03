Chef Richard Glasgow, owner and operator of k-Bird, the authentic Thai restaurant located in a repurposed house at at 600 North Tyler St., announced last week on Facebook that he is closing the restaurant until “communal dining, and strangers sharing tables are no longer sources of discomfort.”

Advertisement

Glasgow has experimented with different ways to operate in these difficult pandemic times. In March of this year, k-Bird shut down for about a month to restructure the menu and change the business model. When the restaurant reopened in April, it was only open for dinner and offered a selection of two fixed menu multi-dish meals. Vacuum-sealed, to-go containers for reheating were also available.

We’ve reached out to Glasgow for further comment.

Advertisement

Remember when you go out to eat that restaurants are still dealing with the effects of the ongoing pandemic, whether it be staff shortages, supply chain issues or rising costs. It may look like pre-pandemic times when you walk into a restaurant on a Friday night, but behind the scenes it’s a much different story. Try to summon all the grace that you can, tip like you mean it, remember that we’re lucky to have a great food scene.