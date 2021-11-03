More than 20 Arkansas breweries and distilleries, along with zombie lumberjacks, descended upon Lost Forty Brewing on Saturday Oct. 23 to celebrate the release of the Lost Forty Nighty Night Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. The Funkanites, Big Piph and fire breathing from Arkansas Circus Arts at Lost Forty was followed by an after party at Camp Taco featuring a live show from Pallbearer. A lucky raffle winner got to take home a kegerator donated from Krebs Brothers restaurant supply store.

Lost Forty announced today that the Festival of Darkness raised $4,100 for Recycle Bikes for Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has provided over 19,000 bikes back into the community since its inception in 2008.