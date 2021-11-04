Thanksgiving is closing in fast, much faster than some of us are comfortable with. Many people skipped the holiday last year or stayed home because of warnings from health experts of large spikes of coronavirus cases that would result from so many people traveling and gathering indoors. This year we have COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and kids receiving their first shots, so more travel is expected.
Last November many local restaurants came through for us, offering partial or full Thanksgiving menus available for pick up the day before Thanksgiving or the morning of. I picked up a full spread from @ The Corner, and thankfully the weather cooperated and my family ate outside.
If you’re partaking this year but don’t feel like cooking or doing dishes, here’s a list of local places offering Thanksgiving options. It’s not too soon to order. In fact, you should probably go ahead and get it taken care of because some places have a limited supply.
Count Porkula
1212 E 6th St.
Count Porkula is offering brined and smoked turkeys (12-14 lbs), turkey breasts, spiral ham (6-8 lbs), whole brisket (5-7 lbs), pork butt (4-5 lbs) and whole smoked chickens. Email countporkula@gmail.com to place your order, and look for a reply or confirmation for your pick up date. Last day to place an order is Nov. 19 by 8 p.m. Go here for more information and pricing.
Rosie’s Pot & Kettle
423 Bond Ave.
Rosie’s has an extensive dessert menu available that includes 17 pies, nine ice box pies, several cheesecakes along with banana pudding, bread pudding and something called Coca-Cola cake. A variety of casseroles for breakfast and lunch are also available along with sides. Call 501-747-1456 or direct message here. Orders must be placed by Nov. 17.
Boulevard Bread Co.
1920 N Grant St.
Boulevard’s Thanksgiving menu is available on its website and all orders must be paid for in advance at the Heights location or by phone at 501-663-5951. Orders can be picked up between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Roasted French Cut Turkey Breast with Applewood Smoked Bacon Glaze, Lemon, Rosemary, and Garlic- $75.00 each. 7-8 # Roast. Serves 10-12.
Traditional Cornbread Stuffing-$32.00 per pan. Serves 8-10.
Local Sweet Potato Gratin with Caramelized Onions. $38.00 per pan. Serves 8-10.
Roasted Autumn Vegetables with Parsnips, Turnips, Carrots, Brussel Sprouts and Winter Squash. $31.00 per pan. Serves 8-10.
Demi-Glace Turkey Gravy- $10.95 per pint.
Cranberry, Orange and Apricot Chutney- $10.95 per pint.
Pumpkin-Caramel Pie. Serves 8-10 people. $28.00 each.
Pecan Pie. Serves 8-10 people. $28.00 each.
Cranberry Orange Bread or Pumpkin Bread-(2# loaf)-$8.50 each.
Challah Rolls- $10.00 per dozen.
Rocket 88 BBQ
3411 Main Street, Bryant
Rocket 88 BBQ in Bryant is offering smoked turkeys (8-10 lbs) with take and bake sides including mac and cheese, cornbread dressing and pecan pie. Orders must be placed before 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Pick up will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, between 3 and 5 p.m. Orders can be placed here.
We’ll continue to update this page if we find more restaurants releasing menus. If your restaurants is serving Thanksgiving to go, let us know in the comments.