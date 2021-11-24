This year I’m thankful that I write for the Eat Arkansas blog and not the Eat Utah blog after the cranberry and pickle pie controversy that started on Twitter yesterday suggested that people in Utah actually do this.

Cranberry and pickle pie? Apparently it's a Utah thing. Have you ever tried it? pic.twitter.com/DZGyxgURos — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) November 23, 2021

Not that there’s anything wrong with cranberries or pickles or pie, for that matter. I would try this. It might even be a flavor explosion worth seeking after stuffing yourself with turkey, dressing and various casseroles. I really can’t see myself choosing a slice of this when pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, apple, or, let’s face it, any other pie is cooling on the window sill. However, as we learned this summer when it was suggested by Garden & Gun magazine that the mythical Razorback cocktail is an Arkansas classic, not all internet rumors about state food traditions are true.

We’re more interested in real food and drink traditions here at Eat Arkansas. Is there a dubious Thanksgiving dish served every year that repulses you? Or do you have a bizarre tradition that you absolutely love for its sentimental flavor? Are you having Waldorf salad? What’s your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers tradition? Let us know and send us your best Thanksgiving food selfies at calendar@arktimes.com.