Fidel Samour, owner of Fidel & Co., announced plans to open a new food hall-style restaurant across the street from Fidel & Co. at 515 Shall Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Cathead’s Diner.

Sterling Market will be the first business established from the Remolinos Group, a new concept group “formed to create new experiences through thoughtfully sourced and expertly crafted food and drink here in Little Rock,” the release said.

Partnering with head chef John Burt and pastry chef Paige Russell-Burt, the food hall will host a butcher shop, a greens/sandwich station, an artisan pizza station, a bakery and a full bar. A grab and go area offering to-go food and locally made goods will also be on site.

My first thought about the inclusion of a bakery was that the excellent house-made cinnamon rolls only available at Fidel & Co, on the weekend might be available daily. The cinnamon roll I had there in April was the best I consumed in all of 2021.

Sterling Market plans to also host kitchen takeovers, inviting chefs to use the restaurant’s premises to showcase their favorite dishes.