In the first half of November the term “meatflation” started circulating on news sites, and I got a note from my editor saying to drop everything and start working on a story for the Eat Arkansas blog about it. A news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose 11.9%, with the index for beef rising 20.1% and the index for pork rising 14.1%, its largest 12-month increase since the period ending in December of 1990.

For anyone planning to host a holiday party or to sit down to a Christmas meal with turkey, roasts or ham, these rising costs will likely be enough to get your attention. A 20% rise for at-home beef prices made us wonder what it looks like for restaurants, who have been dealing with curveball after curveball since COVID-19 arrived in Arkansas.

Advertisement

Every restaurant owner we’ve spoken with reports struggling to get their usual ingredients and supplies delivered on time, and to maintain profit margins in the face of fluctuating prices.

One said her beef prices are up 30 to 35% since 2019. So why is beef so much higher than everything else?

Advertisement

Amy Lyman, director of marketing and communications for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, said in an email that strong domestic and international demand, coupled with labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, high feed and other input costs, have driven up the cost of beef. “Additionally,” she said, “winter storms and drought impacted meat prices this spring, and processing facility closures due to cybersecurity attacks impacted beef and other meat production in May.”

Lyman’s explanation will make sense to wing aficionados whose meatflation-related hunger pangs started months ago. Back in the summer we started hearing stories about chicken wing shortages. In June, I was watching a Facebook Live video from Kreg Stewart, co-owner of Certified Pies, a pizza restaurant that opened in Little Rock in October of 2020. He was speaking candidly to his customers about the rising costs of chicken wings, one of Certified’s most popular items, and informing viewers that he didn’t want to raise prices on the wings but that he might have to.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

Stewart said in a recent phone interview that he started to notice the rise in inflation with paper and plastic. “Then it shifted to oil and grease,” he said. Pizza toppings like pepperoni and beef have also gone up. Stewart said the price of cheese has nearly doubled and to receive any discount on it from the distributor, he has to buy in bulk rather than by the case.

“And it’s still high, is the thing,” he said.

Stewart said he’s had to raise prices a few times, especially on chicken wings.

“We had to make it up somewhere, and I lose sleep over it,” he said. “I told my wife it’s hard for me to feel good about going up on prices two and three times when I see what’s going on. Luckily we had steady support with the price increase and we’ve been able to keep going,” he said.

Advertisement

Katherine Eldridge, owner and operator of Doe’s Eat Place, known for its steaks, tamales and for being Bill Clinton’s unofficial campaign headquarters for the 1992 presidential election, said the restaurant’s most recent buy was about 30 to 35% higher on the short loins responsible for its T-bone and porterhouse cuts than it was in 2019.

“We buy the loin and cut it ourselves; not many restaurants still cut it themselves, so we’re kind of a unique deal,” she said.

Doe's Eat Place

Eldridge said she normally updates her prices once a year, sometimes less.

“We’ve been back open about a year and a half from when we shut down, and I bet you I have raised my prices four times. If I want to stay in business, I have to do that,” she said. “You don’t have any other choice.”

Doe’s gets its catfish from Pride of the Pond out of Mississippi. Eldridge considers it the best, but due to supply issues, she’s had to order larger, more expensive cuts. Still, she said, business has been strong.

“People don’t seem to mind paying it at this point,” she said. “Now at some point that might change, I really don’t know. I’ve quit trying to figure things out. The last couple of years have told me I know nothing, and I have to go with the flow. I’m just thrilled that we’re still here,” she said.

Seth Simmons, former pit master of Wright’s Barbecue in Northwest Arkansas, opened Ray’s Rump Shack in Lake City (Craighead County) in April.

Ray's Rump Shack

Simmons’ menu features prime brisket, which he said was really difficult to get in June and July. He could’ve made the switch to choice quality, which was available, but he chose to remove brisket from the menu for a couple weeks and offered chuck roast just to have beef on the menu.

“Once your customer gets used to prime, they’re gonna get mad at you if you sell them anything less,” he said.

Simmons said when he first opened he was paying $55 to $60 per brisket.

“Right now even if you go into Sam’s and buy them, every prime brisket they have is over $100, so it’s extremely drastic,” he said.

Simmons said at one time he was paying over $3 a pound for pork, compared to the $1.07 he was paying before the recent inflation.

“So we raised our prices a little bit, but we’re kind of in a small town, like a farm community, and you can kind of price yourself out of the market,” he said.

Simmons said he took ribs off the menu at one point because after factoring in the cost for the meat, the wood used for the smoking process and the labor, he would’ve had to charge $30 a rack.

“That worked in Northwest Arkansas, we were doing it when I was at Wright’s and selling out every day, but this is a totally different area,” he said.

Adjusting to such a sharp rise in food cost was especially difficult given the abruptness of it, Simmons said.

“You didn’t really have time to think it out to see what the smartest plan of action was.” Taking beef off the menu entirely isn’t an option, either, Simmons said.

“We just had a customer drive from Indiana, all he talked about was the brisket. That’s what he’d seen online and that’s what he wanted to try. So, that’s why a lot of people come to you, and if you take it off the menu you lose that entire customer base.

“I just know that I just have to try and deal with it and live with it. Just to have decent profit margins back would be so life-saving. We’ve been open seven months and I’ve still not even paid myself a dime.”

Simmons said catering gigs help, and that holiday catering requests are starting to pick up now that more people are finding out about Ray’s, which is ironically dubbed “The worst BBQ in Arkansas.”

“If I was in Little Rock, I would’ve definitely raised my prices to where they needed to be and just lived with it,” he said, “but you’ll price yourself out of the game really quick here.”

Despite surging beef prices, Lyman said the future of the industry has never looked better. “Demand remains strong,” she said. Compared to 2020, Lyman said U.S. consumption, production and cattle inventory were all higher.

Tim Bryant, co-owner and operator of the HAM Market in Hillcrest, said that beef has certainly gone up at HAM but not across the board.

“The chuck that we use and grind up for our hamburgers for HAM and Hill Station, that has actually been pretty level. There are certain cuts that are moving around and are all over the place, but there certainly are some that have stayed the same,” he said.

Similar to the catfish problem Eldridge reports at Doe’s, Bryant said that they’re being hit two different ways.

“[The] price of our item is going up, and so when we can’t get it, we have to go up to an even higher item,” he said.

Brian Chilson

Bryant is also a co-owner of Whole Hog North Little Rock, which he said sells about three and half tons of meat every week.

“We have seen everything from ribs to pork to chicken. Everything has been affected at one time or another,” Bryant said.

The prohibitive cost of brisket forced Whole Hog North Little Rock to make some tough decisions that created more work for its employees during a period of labor shortages.

“We used to do only brisket flats because of how much we sold, we didn’t have time to trim them out,” Bryant said. “Now we have to buy the full briskets and basically train somebody to process it down.”

Bryant doesn’t see the prices suddenly going down and everything going back to normal any time soon.

“It’s going to be a real slow progression,” he said. “And frankly, in my experience in the restaurant world, things don’t tend to go down much. Once they go up, they kind of end up basically setting a new high, and that’s just where it’s at. You just hope it doesn’t fluctuate up much from there. The increases are always drastically more than any decrease you end up seeing.”

Chef Peter Brave, owner of Brave New Restaurant, said the last couple of years have driven home the importance of buying local. “That is one of those things that’s always been valuable and important to me,” he said.

Brave New Restaurant

Brave gets his chicken from Rabbit Ridge Farms in Bee Branch (Van Buren County), and has been sourcing produce from Sue and Rusty Nuffer at Armstead Mountain Farms in Jerusalem (Conway County) for well over a decade.

Brave had to remove crab cakes from his menu due to supply chain issues. It wasn’t the lack of crabs, he said, but labor shortages that caused the crab prices to spike. Brave now has a fresh oyster section on his menu because some of his local vendors are sending trucks down to the Louisiana coast and bringing back fresh oysters “because they can and they need to,” he said.

As for raising prices, Brave said it’s pretty plain and simple. “This has been the story all along, when something costs a dollar, I’ve got to charge three dollars for it if I’m going to be a diligent business man. The dynamic of ‘I’ve got to make those kind of margins,’ those don’t cease to exist, so I pass them along,” he said. “I’m not sucking it up, and I’m assuming that’s the way most operators do.”

Brave said that he’s paying more for labor than he ever has, and that in his 31 years of being a business owner, he’s learned to be nimble.

“I’ve got the ability to print menus in the back of the restaurant. Holy cow, that is such an incredible godsend. I just go back there and I can adjust prices, I can omit something — that can have something to do with availability, it could also have something to do with the fact that I’ve got two cooks tonight instead of four,” he said.

“All these things have definitely made it more challenging,” Brave said. “But, hey, what the hell, if you’re weak-willed, you shouldn’t open a restaurant.”