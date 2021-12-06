As 2021 draws to a close and we raise our glasses after another pandemic year, we’d be remiss not to acknowledge the innovative solutions our drink shakers have developed over the past 20 some-odd months. In March of 2020 restaurants started offering virgin cocktail kits delivered to the curb. In April of this year, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed SB 339 permitting certain permit holders to sell cocktails to be consumed off premises to keep the booze economy flowing. The kits and to-go cocktails haven’t merely given bars and restaurants a chance to stay relevant in times of social distancing and capacity restrictions, but have created lasting trends that are still in demand and likely here to stay. So grab a margarita kit from a local taco joint and impress your co-workers at the office Christmas party or get a delicious dry-aged Negroni with your to-go order from The Pantry, put it over ice and say, “Honey, look, I made you a Negroni.”

It goes without saying that you must be 21 or older to purchase to-go cocktails in Arkansas. Please drink responsibly and have happy and safe holidays.

Advertisement

Pink House Alchemy

While studying biology, dietetics and food science at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Emily Lawson founded farm-to-bottle company Pink House Alchemy in 2013. Originally a farmers market vendor, Lawson started out making lavender lemonades and lattes out of a 113-year-old pink house in south Fayetteville.

Advertisement

Now Pink House’s bitters, syrups and shrubs (acidic syrups) are sold in a retail shop in Fayetteville, throughout the state in grocery stores and specialty shops, and in restaurants, bars and coffee shops in nearly all 50 states. Most of Pink House’s revenue is wholesale, Lawson said, and when the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the company lost 90% of its business.

“So we put our heads down and really started to think about how we could change what we could do to service the community and what we could do to shift the dynamic. We also had farms that rely on us to buy food, so it was just a whole system we had to keep flowing,” Lawson said.

Advertisement

Pink House leaned into online sales after being closed for a month, “far exceeding our expectations,” Lawson said. “We started cocktail kits then as a way to communicate with the community and bring all of that to people’s homes.”

Kits are something Pink House had previously done seasonally. One of the first kits was the Winter’s Bane Halloween Boo Kit, a Halloween surprise people would drop off for friends. Now Pink House offers nine dehydrated fruit and cocktail kits (alcohol not included), including the Cardamom Mulled Wine kit, a Ginger Mule kit and a Sarsaparilla Old Fashioned deconstructed kit.

Pink House Alchemy

Lawson said that even as businesses have opened up and restaurants are getting busy again, the demand for the kits continues to grow. Pink House is also an ingredient source for several companies doing canned cocktail lines, and last year its tonic syrup won a national Good Food Award. Pink House has also started offering drink pouches or “adult juice boxes” at events and partnering with other local vendors to handle the alcohol component.

“Any way that we can to help promote the use of ingredients and the line to the farm, we do,” Lawson said.

Advertisement

You can shop cocktail kits and more from Pink House’s website.

The Fold Botanas & Bar

One of the ways The Fold adapted to the dining room shutdown in March of 2020 was making the flavorful margaritas the restaurant is known for available in to-go kits, sans the alcohol. The Fold’s bar manager, Sarah Repp, said she was grateful for the community’s response in the early pandemic days when it wasn’t clear when restaurants would open to the public.

“It was insane whenever we first started doing the kits. We were juicing the same amount of juice we would’ve had to do if we were actually open for business,” Repp said. “That’s such a great feeling.”

The most challenging aspect about the kits in the beginning was finding something befitting The Fold’s aesthetic that was also functional, Repp said. The kits were originally packaged in plastic containers wrapped with pastel tissue paper and cellophane.

They looked cute, Repp said, but they weren’t very practical because the tissue paper would get wet and the wide-mouth containers weren’t ideal for a smooth pour. In January of this year The Fold started serving the kits in heat-sealed plastic pouches with resealable screw-cap spouts.

“It’s very functional,” Repp said. “You just pour it out of the pouch and then shake up your margarita.”

Brian Chilson

The Fold’s to-go beverages are no longer just limited to the virgin margarita mix; you can now order a margarita to go, booze included.

The law passed in April allowed The Fold to incorporate its popular blood orange margarita, which couldn’t be included in the previous line of to-go drinks because it contains a blood orange liqueur.

On Halloween weekend The Fold introduced its line of to-go margaritas, which includes its classic variety, jalapeño, blood orange and lemon rosemary, all sold in 16-ounce sealed, labeled plastic bottles, which are equivalent to about two and a half margaritas.

The Fold

The cocktails are made to order and are ready to drink. Repp said you can give them an additional shake if you want more dilution.

Repp laughed when asked if the bartenders are having to juice more fruit than before, back when all cocktails were made for in-house customers. She said she has to order three to four more lime cases a week now and that due to the supply chain issues, at times it’s been challenging to fill her lower-shelf tequila orders. On the plus side, she’s happy the restaurant is starting to feel like a restaurant again.

“It’s been so nice to have people back in there, and it’s been really nice to have the ability to do the margaritas to go. I never actually thought that would be an option here in Arkansas.”

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Raduno has been able to offer a form of to-go cocktails since the Little Rock board of directors voted to turn the 12th through 17th blocks of Main Street in SoMa into an entertainment district in July 2020. Those drinks have to be served in approved cups. As of late October, Raduno is offering three of its most popular cocktails in sealed, labeled 16-ounce bottles, roughly three servings. The Italian Galgo, which bar manager Marcus Fisher described as a grapefruit margarita; The Pinky Ring, a spicy jalapeño pineapple margarita; and white and red sangrias are all available for $20 each.

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Fisher said that if the to-go cocktails were made individually per order it would tie up the entire bar. “It’s bananas how much we sell,” he said. For that reason the cocktails are made in batches about every two days.

“It’s the same recipe, it doesn’t change and it’s going to taste the same every time you get it,” he said. The bar staff adds the appropriate dilution that would normally be achieved from shaking or stirring the drink with ice. The cocktails are stored in bubbler machines that constantly circulate the mixture, keeping it chilled and agitated. That means the cocktails are ready to drink, but will benefit from a little shake to stir up the fruit sediment. Owner Bart Barlogie recommends serving all three on the rocks.

The cocktails contain fresh fruit, so you have about a seven-day window to consume after purchasing, Fisher said.

Fisher said the process was developed over several meetings dating back to 2020. “The owners didn’t want to just spring for anything, they wanted it to look right and be the right product.” They experimented with several different bottle types, he said. “The bottle that we chose just makes it the easiest process possible and it keeps the price down to where we’re not having to charge an arm and a leg for it,” he said.

Team brainstorming on ways to make to-go orders more efficient and inventive was an essential component to keep business flowing smoothly for the staff and customers, Fisher said, “while still being flexible and realizing what worked, what didn’t and what needed improvement.”

More local to-go cocktail options:

Baja Grill

The option of to-go cocktails is something Baja Grill bartender Kathy Jordan said she has been waiting for her whole life. “It definitely increases to-go sales,” Jordan said. Baja Grill offers to-go cocktails with food orders in single, double or quadruple containers of up to 32 ounces and it’s not just limited to the margaritas. “Any of our signature cocktails, anything on our drink menu, I can sell you,” Jordan said. You can pick up your burrito and skinny margarita in the restaurant or at its drive-thru.

Baja Grill

Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

Mockingbird offers a 32-ounce glass bottle of its house margarita with to-go orders. An initial deposit fee of $4 for the bottle can be refunded if you return it on your next visit. The restaurant’s website also notes that the mixed drink tax ($9.90 for the 32-ounce margarita) in Arkansas is the highest in the country.

The Pantry and Pantry Crest

The Pantry The Pantry



The Pantry offers a glass bottle of its 6-ounce (a double) popular dry-aged batched negroni with to-go orders. It contains all spirits (gin, campari, sweet vermouth and a little bit of water for dilution) so it will need to be served on the rocks. You could also stir the drink with ice and strain it if you want it served up. Bar manager David Timberlake said The Pantry is offering one cocktail per order and you can also order any of its specialty cocktails, or any cocktail so long as it has a mixer and isn’t straight alcohol.