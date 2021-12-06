In light of the rising COVID-19 infections in Arkansas, in which the seven-day average nearly doubled last week, Capi Peck and Brent Peterson, co-owners of Trio’s, announced on Facebook last Friday that in addition to requiring masks again, Trio’s will require proof of vaccination to dine inside the restaurant starting this week. This can be in the form of a vaccine card or a digital photo on your smart phone.

If that sounds harsh, try eating inside a restaurant anywhere in New York City or Los Angeles without proof of a shot.

With cases rising after the Thanksgiving holiday and the new variant of concern, Omicron, looming like a dark cloud over 2022, those anxious about its effects will likely be looking for more places to dine that require masks or vaccinations or have outdoor seating. Trio’s now joins businesses like White Water Tavern and 42 Bar & Table, who began requiring proof of vaccinations during the early stage of the delta surge this past summer. With only about half the population fully vaccinated, businesses that choose to require proof of vaccines are taking a calculated risk by choosing public health safety over profits. So if you’re vaccinated, now would be a great time to frequent these businesses. Here’s the full post from Trio’s: